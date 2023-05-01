Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $75.40 on Monday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

