HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.84 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.24-4.32 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $420.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $431.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

