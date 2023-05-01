Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY23 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.75-$4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HURN opened at $84.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.