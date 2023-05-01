IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY23 guidance at $9.27-9.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.27-$9.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

