IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6,418.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.