IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,925 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

