IFP Advisors Inc Buys 360 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.