IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

