IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

