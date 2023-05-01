IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

