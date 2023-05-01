IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $75.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

