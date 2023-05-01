IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,544 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,894,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SSO opened at $51.49 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

