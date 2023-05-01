IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.53 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,727,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $43.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

