IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.33 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

