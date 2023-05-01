IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,055 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.