IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,700 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

