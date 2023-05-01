IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,282 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $295.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.55. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

