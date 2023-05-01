IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,017 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

