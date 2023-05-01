IFP Advisors Inc Sells 22,340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

