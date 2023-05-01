IFP Advisors Inc Sells 35,587 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

