Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

