Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,386,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
