Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

