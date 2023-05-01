Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Director Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

