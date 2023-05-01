Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $287,214.84 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $350,456.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $199.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

