Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Sells $1,004,250.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $67.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.