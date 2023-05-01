Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $762,364.40 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

