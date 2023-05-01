Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,808,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $1,808,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $230.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $174.36 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $896,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

