Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY23 guidance at $9.90-10.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.90-$10.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at $562,740,807.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

