InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Stories

