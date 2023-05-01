International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

