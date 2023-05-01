International Petroleum (IPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect International Petroleum to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.22 million for the quarter.

International Petroleum Price Performance

