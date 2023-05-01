Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,387,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,078.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 345,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,297,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $132.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $137.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

