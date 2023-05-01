Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

