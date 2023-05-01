iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

