Jefferies Financial Group Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $35.99 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.