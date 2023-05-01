Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.33 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
