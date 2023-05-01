John B. Hansen Sells 500 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLI opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,197,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

