Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 747,908 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 124,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
