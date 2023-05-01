Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 747,908 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 124,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

