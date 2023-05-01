KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4,419.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.77% of KB Home worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KB Home by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of KBH opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

