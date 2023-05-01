Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.