Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %
KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Further Reading
