KeyCorp Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $475.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2024 earnings at $42.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $361.11 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.01 and its 200-day moving average is $378.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.