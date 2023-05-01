Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of LTNC opened at $0.00 on Monday. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.