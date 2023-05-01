Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of LTNC opened at $0.00 on Monday. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47.
About Labor Smart
