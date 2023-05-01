Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.33 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

