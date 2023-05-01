Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

About Lands’ End

Shares of LE opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Stories

