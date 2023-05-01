Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.8 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF)
