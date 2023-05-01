Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.8 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

