Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $715,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,289 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

