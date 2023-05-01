Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.87 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.