LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

