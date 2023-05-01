Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRS opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

