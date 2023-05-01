Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DRS opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
